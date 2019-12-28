SelfSell (SSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,153.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $58,761.00 and approximately $9,153.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

