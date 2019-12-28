Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$338.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

CP opened at C$336.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$235.00 and a twelve month high of C$337.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$322.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$310.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

