Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.47. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.84.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $1,809,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

