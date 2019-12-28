Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$73.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$74.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.17 and a 1-year high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

