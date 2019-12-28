Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.