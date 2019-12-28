Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years.

IGD stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

