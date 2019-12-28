Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 15th

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Dmc Global has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Dmc Global has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dmc Global to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

BOOM opened at $44.78 on Friday. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.