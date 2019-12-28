Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.81

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.81 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 48736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.74 ($2.65).

The company has a market capitalization of $749.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.28.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.