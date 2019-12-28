Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.08. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,456,544 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 475,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 903,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

