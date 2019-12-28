Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.87. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 3,955,991 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $821.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $60,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 435.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.