Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 15th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

