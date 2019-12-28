Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $38.49

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $38.49. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 4,514,063 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

