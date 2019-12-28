Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.31. Noble shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,764,452 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NE shares. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

The firm has a market cap of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Noble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 350,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Noble by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Noble by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

