Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CYRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyren in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

