Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the November 28th total of 320,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $457.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

