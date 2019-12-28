Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ASX:AYF opened at A$5.99 ($4.25) on Friday. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 12-month low of A$5.91 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of A$6.05 ($4.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.02.

About Australian Enhanced Income Fund

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

