Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (AGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.93. Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd has a twelve month low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

