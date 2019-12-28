Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the November 28th total of 445,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

