L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 69.6% in December

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

NYSE:SCX opened at $5.70 on Friday. L S Starrett has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.