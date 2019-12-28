Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cortexyme stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

