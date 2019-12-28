Titan International Inc (TWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Titan International has a payout ratio of -4.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

TWI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

