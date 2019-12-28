Titan International Inc (TWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Titan International has a payout ratio of -4.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
TWI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.