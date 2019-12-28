U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Shares of USB stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
