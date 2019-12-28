U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.