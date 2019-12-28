ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 74.4% in December

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the November 28th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SCSC opened at $36.55 on Friday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

