Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 78.5% in December

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the November 28th total of 256,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

