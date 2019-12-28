Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

AI stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

