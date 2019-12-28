Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the November 28th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Digirad news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.81% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Digirad has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

