Short Interest in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Rises By 85.4%

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the November 28th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Innophos by 55.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innophos by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innophos by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innophos by 169.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innophos by 303.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Innophos has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $629.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

