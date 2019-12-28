Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit has a dividend payout ratio of -33.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $18.29 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

