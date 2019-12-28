Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 83.3% in December

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 28th total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.