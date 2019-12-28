Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $243.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. Lennox International has a one year low of $210.39 and a one year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

