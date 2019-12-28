Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 73.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 73.3% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

