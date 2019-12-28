PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Up 55.9% This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $14,578.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

