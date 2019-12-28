Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market cap of $4.95 million and $848,289.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

