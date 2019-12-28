Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $9,326.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,506 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

