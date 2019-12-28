Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,213,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,018,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,562,000 after buying an additional 223,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

