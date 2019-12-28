Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.