ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.80. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.