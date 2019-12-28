Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.06. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.