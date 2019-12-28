Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Shares of HPI stock opened at A$3.24 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Hotel Property Investments has a 12 month low of A$3.01 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of A$3.69 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of $475.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.36.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

