ATN International Inc (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 6th

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -971.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 272.0%.

ATNI stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $890.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

