Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Aventus Group stock opened at A$2.95 ($2.09) on Friday. Aventus Group has a 52 week low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of A$2.96 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.60.
Aventus Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.