MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.01747424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.02821537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00575683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00624682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386201 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

