GreenMed Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

