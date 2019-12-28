Invacio Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Invacio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Invacio has a market cap of $63,543.00 and approximately $3,384.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invacio alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00570800 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001169 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.