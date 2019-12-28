$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.89. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

