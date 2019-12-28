$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.89. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MediBloc [QRC20] 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00
MediBloc [QRC20] 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00
Crystal Token Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges
Crystal Token Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges
GreenMed Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,288.00
GreenMed Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,288.00
Invacio Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges
Invacio Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges
The ChampCoin Market Cap Hits $256,757.00
The ChampCoin Market Cap Hits $256,757.00
Mcashchain Hits Market Cap of $956,335.00
Mcashchain Hits Market Cap of $956,335.00


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report