Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $14.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.42 to $14.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $16.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $122.45 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

