Contrasting Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) and United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Mellanox Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.30 $250.82 million N/A N/A Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 6.01 $134.26 million $3.85 30.61

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Mellanox Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 2.90% 2.00% 1.11% Mellanox Technologies 14.03% 18.84% 15.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and Mellanox Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mellanox Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Mellanox Technologies has a consensus target price of $123.99, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Mellanox Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

