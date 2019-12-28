Dropil 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,675.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Dropil has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $158,675.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023868 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005008 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008129 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052308 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,263,555 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

