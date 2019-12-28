Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $1.10

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00015084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $67.46 million and $13.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

