Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 10th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

